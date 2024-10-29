Defense racks up takeaways as Bishops win again

Ohio Wesleyan’s Nathan Severs finds the end zone during Saturday’s win over visiting Hiram. Courtesy | Paul Vernon

By Tony Carter

For the Gazette

Showcasing a defensive masterclass, the Ohio Wesleyan football team took down Hiram 41-14 on Saturday at Selby Stadium, improving to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play heading into a late-season bye week.

Following multiple three-and-outs by both squads, sophomore free safety Chris Burns intercepted a Jaden Jennings pass at midfield, scampering to the Hiram 29-yard line. On the first play of the ensuing drive, freshman quarterback Colin Pearson found wide-out Austin Koslow for a 19-yard gain to the 10-yard line. Then, on a fourth-and-goal play from the goal line, Maxton Brunner found the end zone for the first touchdown of his collegiate career.

Looking to break from a 7-7 tie in the early stages of the second quarter, the OWU offense stagnated. After a quick three and out, the special teams unit came up big, recovering a muffed fumble in the red zone. Freshman running back Nathan Severs then scored his seventh touchdown on the season to give the Bishops the lead.

Having full momentum, Wesleyan kicker Quin Schroeder executed a beautiful pooch kick that found the hands of senior captain Gavin Wilson.

The offense couldn’t do anything with the impact play, but did get something cooking a bit later in the quarter.

With 1:47 left in the first half, Pearson orchestrated a scoring drive, going 4-for-7 passing with 44 yards and a rushing touchdown, giving Ohio Wesleyan a 21-7 lead heading into the break.

At the four-minute mark of the third quarter, senior linebacker Bryar Ramey picked off Jennings inside Hiram territory. Post-grad senior Kaden Buza, who replaced Pearson at quarterback, then got in on the action. On the drive’s first play, Buza zipped the ball right into the hands of sophomore wide receiver Braden Fitchko on a wheel route.

Fitchko waltzed into the end zone untouched as Ohio Wesleyan took a commanding 28-7 edge.

In the final quarter, Buza and Severs each picked up another touchdown as the Bishops cruised to the win. The Ohio Wesleyan dominated all three phases of the game, with the defense forcing a whopping six turnovers.

Pearson threw for 114 yards on 25 attempts. Buza went 6-for-7 with 59 yards and two touchdowns. Severs had a day, rushing for 137 yards and collecting two TDs on the ground. Koslow had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown while junior wide receiver Bryan Hines Jr. led the team with five grabs.

Jake Smothers picked up his third and fourth interceptions on the season while senior strong safety Sammy Stoner and junior strong safety Abram Beer each had a fumble recovery.

With the win, the Bishops stand tied for 4th in the NCAC standings with two games left. Following the bye, OWU will travel to Gambier to face off against Kenyon College.