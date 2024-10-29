Political scientist to discuss Gaza, America’s role in Middle East

Lynch

Is it too late for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Can a broader regional war still be averted? How did U.S. policies in the Middle East fail to prevent these disasters, and what can a new presidential administration do to help create a more stable, peaceful, and just region?

Marc Lynch, Ph.D., a political science professor and scholar of Middle East politics, will discuss these questions and more when he presents Ohio Wesleyan University’s 35th annual John Kennard Eddy Memorial Lecture on World Politics. Lynch will speak at 7 p.m. Nov 13 in the Benes Rooms of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Admission is free.

Lynch is a professor at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he also serves as director of the school’s Project on Middle East Political Science. This fall, he is a visiting scholar at The Ohio State University’s Mershon Center for International Security Studies.

In addition, Lynch is a contributing editor to The Washington Post’s Monkey Cage political science page, editor of the Columbia University Press series “Columbia Studies on Middle East Politics,” and a nonresident senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Duke University and his Master of Arts and doctoral degrees in Government from Cornell University. Learn more at https://elliott.gwu.edu/marc-lynch.

Ohio Wesleyan’s annual Eddy Lecture honors the life of student “Jeff” Eddy, killed in an automobile accident in 1988. This year’s lecture is sponsored by the OWU International Studies Program, Department of Politics and Government, and Sagan National Colloquium.

OWU’s 2024-2025 colloquium, “Democracy Matters,” is investigating challenges to American democracy and highlights the public servants trying to protect the American experiment.

