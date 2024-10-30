Coffman pulls away from Berlin in regional semi

Olentangy Berlin’s Piper Davy flicks the ball behind her during a Division I regional semifinal against Dublin Coffman Tuesday at Westerville Central. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Olentangy Berlin girls soccer team responded to early adversity the same way it did in the district championship against Olentangy Orange, but couldn’t do it twice as Dublin Coffman kept the pressure on en route to a 3-1 Division I regional semifinal win Tuesday night at Westerville Central.

On the way to the district title, the Bears answer an early Pioneer goal with an equalizer less than 10 minutes later — a game that stayed that way until Berlin advanced in penalty kicks.

The Bears (12-4-3) faced some early adversity against the Shamrocks (13-2-3), too, as Sarah Kelly curled in a corner kick with 34:43 left in the first half. Maya Alonso answered less than a minute later, though, collecting a loose ball in the box before depositing it into the back of the net to make it a 1-1 game.

Berlin kept things even for a bit as keeper Claire Walden, the hero from the district championship, blocked a couple point-blank shots off the foot of Shiya Tu, but Whitney Scott scored on the ensuing corner kick, heading home a well-placed ball to make it a 2-1 game with 21:45 left in the opening half.

This time, the Bears didn’t have an answer.

Walden and the back line ensured things stayed close. The senior made a diving save off a deflected shot eight minutes before the break, then stopped another point-blank shot from Tu with two minutes left to keep it a one-goal spread at the half.

Berlin, looking to get off to a fast start in the second half, worked the ball to the corner off the opening kick, but Emerson Rehklau’s cross was headed out of harm’s way.

A corker kick sent in by Piper Davy didn’t connect five minutes later and, a few minutes after that, Scott smoothed out the scoring summary, sending a low liner past Walden to make it 3-1 with 27:49 left.

Walden continued to make key saves to keep her team within striking distance down the stretch, but the Bears never could get much going in the offensive end as their stellar season ticked to a close.

In another D-I regional semi in Heath, Upper Arlington (18-1-1) erased a 2-1 halftime deficit to outlast Olentangy Liberty (11-3-4) 3-2 in overtime.

In D-II, Big Walnut (12-7-1) fell to Anthony Wayne (17-1-1) 5-0 at Impact Stadium in Marysville.