Delaware County Property Transfers

332 Sage Hill Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Chilukuri, Ramanjaneyulu & Avvari, Suvarchala Kiranmai, $509,520

125 Arezzo Ct, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Toth, Susan M & John W, $634,583

21 Royal Palm Ct, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Lamboni, Dibagui & Damegale, $585,920

564 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Spalt, Tyler & Carmen, $492,535

4597 Us Highway 42 , Delaware, Chenos, Michael D To: Farrar, Rick A, $406,000

3681 Osprey Ln, Powell, Bozzo, Barbara Ann To: Pinkerton, Benjamin Hanson, $322,000

336 Leighton Ct, Westerville, Vestal, Alan C & Jennifer G Trustees To: Davis, Luke & Stevie, $496,000

302 Harvest Walk Loop, Delaware, Brenner, Jordan & George, Chelsea To: Gilhooly, Alec J & Jennifer L, $805,000

79 Oldham Ln, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Charlson, Joseph F & Tammy F, $392,400

607 Pleasant Lndg, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Patra, Debasish & Shilpa, $887,555

1562 Hanover , Delaware, Wakeling, Linda & Thomas To: J & C Developments Llc, $572,000

8620 Fernbrook Dr, Lewis Center, Calabria, Brian R & Megan L To: Rao, Ranjithkumar Mohan Kumara & Menaka, Jigi Mundhava, $450,000

325 Burgoyne St, Delaware, Minnick, Beau Austin & Hull, Amy Grace To: Woods, Brandon & Elizabeth, $425,000

8787 Owenfield Dr, Powell, White Castle System Inc To: Hutton 8787 Ownesfield Powell Oh Llc, $1,525,000

2329 Nelson Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Kumar, Ashish & Ashish, Deepika, $670,840

592 Weatherby Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Naples, Alicia M & Sforza, Matthew P, $734,860

2271 Nelson Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Kulkarni, Rohit & Sajanpawar, Rohini P, $799,330

2289 Nelson Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Clune, Jonathan K & Kensey, $736,090

130 East Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Zheng, Qiang & Lin Li, $560,501

901 Ping Ln, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Marino, Sydney & Hunt, Jeffrey, $559,670

1164 Dale Ford Rd, Delaware, C. J. A. & M. S. To: Torres, Dustin & Gretchen, $1,100,612

7182 Trillium Dr, Lewis Center, Dismuke, Joseph To: Chu, Victor & Loke, Leah, $503,455