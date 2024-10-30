Jordan, Griffith vying for county recorder

Jordan Griffith

Two candidates are vying for the office of Delaware County recorder next week – incumbent Melissa Jordan (R – Delaware) and challenger Tonya Griffith (D – Westerville).

The Delaware County recorder is elected to a four-year-term. According to the Delaware County Recorder’s Office website, “the recorder is responsible for indexing all real estate and personal property records for Delaware County, collecting appropriate filing fees, and Military Service Discharge records.”

Melissa Jordan

Jordan was appointed to the position in 2011 to fill an unexpired term and was formally elected in 2012. She was reelected in 2016 and 2020.

“Since 2011, I’ve gained invaluable knowledge of Delaware County’s operations, understanding its growth and unique challenges,” Jordan said via email. “I thrive on collaborating with elected officials to innovate and provide valuable services to residents, evidenced by successful initiatives like ‘Good Deeds’ and the ‘Veteran ID Card’ programs.”

Jordan said her experience “uniquely positions” her to ensure “the continuity and efficiency needed in a data-driven” office like county recorder.

“I recognize the importance of the work we do and how it directly impacts our local and state economy, and I am uniquely positioned to confidently meet the challenges Delaware County is primed to see as we continue to set records for growth statewide and nationally,” Jordan said.

She added her reelection during COVID and how she navigated the subsequent challenges it caused showcased her problem-solving skills.

“I won reelection during the upheaval of COVID, with two terms of experience behind me, which uniquely equipped me to navigate the critical decisions needed to maintain operational continuity and support the local economy while addressing safety concerns,” Jordan said. “My comprehensive understanding of government dynamics and my creative problem-solving led to a system allowing the public to safely access in-person records, continue online access, and ensure property transfers and filings were conducted securely. My leadership, supported by a dedicated team of deputy recorders, enabled us to effectively pivot during the pandemic, despite nearly double the filings under unique challenges, demonstrating that no challenge is too great for our office to handle.”

Jordan said her goal for her potential next term would be to enhance technology and respond to changes in Ohio legislation.

“If reelected, we are poised to enhance our technology further, ensuring that Delaware County can seamlessly meet its growth trajectory,” Jordan said. “Additionally, we are ready to proactively address upcoming legislation affecting Ohio recorders, executing our response a year ahead of schedule. This strategic approach positions Delaware County as a leader in efficiency and service delivery, ultimately enhancing the overall resident experience. Together, we can build a more accessible and responsive office for all our constituents. … For these reasons and many more, I respectfully seek your trust again to continue serving Delaware County.”

Tonya S. Griffith

Griffith is a first-time candidate and said on her website that she is focused on providing “efficient and user-friendly services” for recording official documents and records. Griffith said this week that her background is nearly 30 years of public service experience in data tracking, reporting, and project management with the State of Ohio.

“As a program administrator, I managed complex projects, improved performance metrics, and established best practices,” Griffith said in an email. “This work required clear communication, precision, and a focus on efficiency — all essential for the role of county recorder. These experiences have prepared me to oversee the accurate and secure recording of property documents critical to residents and local businesses.”

Griffith said she is running because she seeks to apply her skill set to the office in order to ensure documents are handled quickly and efficiently.

“Delaware County is growing, and residents deserve a Recorder’s Office that’s accessible, accurate and efficient,” Griffith said. “I’m running because I want to apply my skills in management and customer service to make sure that property documents are handled smoothly and promptly. I’ve seen firsthand how delays or inaccuracies can affect people, and I believe we can create a process that’s faster, more transparent, and puts residents’ needs first. This office plays a crucial role in protecting property rights, and I’m committed to ensuring that service meets our community’s high standards.”

Griffith said she has a number of changes she’d like to make to the Recorder’s Office, if elected:

• “Streamlined customer service: (I would) implement automated response systems for routine inquiries, allowing staff to focus more on complex cases and offer better in-house service for walk-ins. Residents visiting the office should receive prompt, knowledgeable support without delays. Senior customers, in particular, shouldn’t be handed a two-page document and asked to look up their own information. Every resident deserves personal assistance that meets their needs.”

• “Enhanced accessibility: Expand online resources so residents have 24/7 access to the information they need in real-time.”

• “Efficiency upgrades: Evaluate current processes to reduce turnaround times for document recording and streamline budgets, ensuring resources are used effectively to create a more responsive office.”

• “Transparency: Develop clear guidelines for document submission and tracking so residents know exactly where their documents are in the process.”

“These changes would help the office become more responsive, transparent and efficient,” Griffith said. “My goal is to build an office that serves every resident promptly and effectively.”

The election is on Nov. 5. More information can be found at https://vote.delawarecountyohio.gov/.

