Sunbury Parkway phases approved by Delaware County commissioners

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners covered the following during its June meetings:

• Granted a petition requesting annexation of 87.1 acres from Delaware Township to the City of Delaware on June 3. They also awarded a bid for the Warrensburg Road bridge rehabilitation project at a cost of more than $1.5 million. They approved reducing the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph on Lott Road between state Route 656 and Chambers Road.

• Reappointed Glenn Evans and Howard Heffelfinger as citizen members of the Northstar New Community Authority Board of Trustees on June 6.

• Acknowledged receipt of an annexation petition of 6.4 acres of land in Berlin Township to the City of Sunbury on June 10 (this was granted on July 1). They also approved a drainage maintenance petition and ditch assessments within 31 acres of Liberty Trails in Liberty Township.

“EMA Director, Alex McCarthy reports that Delaware County has confirmed four tornadoes this year,” it was noted in the journals.

• David Black was reappointed and appointed Laura Blumenstiel as members of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board on June 13. The commissioners approved a contractor for renovations at 109 N. Sandusky St. “Attended the Transportation Improvement District Board meeting on Wednesday: Growing list of projects they may help with; one is the 2nd 36-37-71 interchange,” the journals said.

• The plat of subdivision for Carlton at Berkshire and Dedication Plat for Wilson Road and Rider Road and Northstar Lundin Road was approved on June 17.

• Found no reason to file an objection for liquor licenses to First Watch Restaurants at 6547 Artesian Run in Orange Township, and Sheetz at 3641 Seldom Seen Road in Powell (Liberty Township) on June 27. An easement was granted for construction of The Courtyards on Concord. A pipeline relocation at Green Cook Road over the Rocky Fork Bridge was approved. An extension of Roloson-Piatt Road in Berlin Township was approved.

The summer months typically mean fewer meetings for the Delaware County Board of Commissioners. Instead of two meetings a week, there was one a week for the trio in July. Here’s a look at selected highlights from meetings in July and August.

• The installation of cellular repeater systems within the Byxbe Campus was approved on July 1.

• Acknowledged receipt of an annexation petition of 60.8 acres of land in Berkshire Township to the City of Sunbury on July 8 (this was granted on July 29). They approved the purchase of two power stretchers for the Delaware County Emergency Medical Services Department. They authorized a cost analysis study for the Delaware County Dog Shelter. An amended and restated cooperation agreement for the East Orange Road improvements project in Orange Township was approved. An owner’s agreement for Summer Crest Drive subdivision was approved. A contract was awarded for the Cheshire Road widening project at $2.9 million.

• Professional design firms were ranked for the Delaware County Carnegie Building/9-1-1 Center renovations on July 15.

• Trustees from Berlin, Genoa, Scioto and Troy townships commented on LGF distribution at the meeting on July 22. The board approved the purchase of 110 portable radios at a discounted price of $270,380 for use in the countywide public safety communications system.

• Lisa Kraft was reappointed as a member of the Delaware County Public Defender Commission on July 29. A grant agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission was approved for the Steitz Road improvements project. Plats of subdivision were approved for Hidden Ravines (Orange Township) and Beechwood Estates (Brown Township). The roofing project for the Olentangy Environmental Control Center, 10333 Olentangy River Road, Powell was approved.

All three commissioners had “comments on Olympics’ opening ceremony,” the journals of the meeting said.

• Two of the three commissioners reported on Aug. 1 that they had attended the Lantern Festival at the Columbus Zoo.

• A professional services agreement for renovations to the Delaware County Board of Elections Willis Building was approved at the Aug. 5 meeting. The building is at 1405 U.S. Route 23 N, Delaware. Roadways were accepted for the Rabbit Run subdivision.

A project agreement with the Delaware County Transportation Improvement District for phases B and C of the Sunbury Parkway Interchange project was approved. The project includes “construction of a new interchange on Interstate 71 located south of the existing Exit 131, US 36/SR 37 interchange to be known as Sunbury Parkway and the establishment and construction of Sunbury Parkway extending from U.S. 36/S.R. 37 near Africa Road to U.S. 36/S.R. 37 at a point east of Carter’s Corner Road,” the journals said. Phase B is finishing the interchange on the west side, and phase C is the five-lane parkway west. Both are planned for 2027.

Phase A is a partial interchange in 2025. Phase D is a three-lane parkway east to Galena in 2032; phase E is a two-lane parkway east of Galena in 2033; phase F is a five-lane parkway east in 2035; and phase G is a seven-lane parkway west in 2035.

• In a special joint session on Aug. 6, the commissioners were joined by Marion County’s Board of Commissioners — Andy Appelfeller, Mark Davis, Kerr Murray — to address the James joint county watershed drainage petition. Gary Merrell was elected president of the Joint Board. This is located in Marlboro Township (Delaware County) and Waldo Township (Marion County). The Joint Board will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 to view the proposed improvement, and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 for the first hearing on the petition, both in Delaware.

The Delaware County Commissioners are Jeff Benton, Barb Lewis and Gary Merrell.

For more information, visit www.co.delaware.oh.us (website).

