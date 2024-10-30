Veterans parade returns Sunday

Ross Carlson, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II, waves to the crowd as he makes his way down North Sandusky Street during the 2023 Delaware Community Veterans Parade. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Delaware’s annual celebration of veterans is set to return on Sunday with the 2024 Delaware Community Veterans Parade, which will specifically honor veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and World War II just over a month shy of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

The parade will step off from the Delaware County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. and travel down Pennsylvania Avenue to North Sandusky Street and then through downtown before ending near Wilmer Street. Jeff Robinson will serve as one of two announcers for the parade and will be in front of the Historic Courthouse. Bob Hogensen, of the City of Delaware, will be in front of Amato’s.

Major Gen. John Harris Jr., the adjutant general of the Ohio Army National Guard and the Ohio Air National Guard, will serve as the honorary grand marshal. Other grand marshals who served in OEF and/or OIF include Ben Lovell and his crew from the Liberty Township Fire Department, Major Matt Obrien of the Delaware JROTC, Emmett Jarvis with Team Anvil, Detective Brett Simon of the City of Delaware, Michael and Christie Vaulx, Joe Pennington, Gary Cox Jr., and AMVETS 102 Commander Kelsey May Lenhart.

All grand marshals were nominated by various people in the community.

Among the veterans being honored in the parade are a trio of men — Ross Carlson, Carl Stout and Harold Nims — who served in World War II.

The 2024 edition of the parade is set to be the largest to date with more than 1,400 people involved. Margo Litke, who has directed the last 13 parades and heads a committee of about 12 volunteers, told The Gazette she had to cut off the registration given the size of this year’s parade, marking the first time there’s ever been a registration cap.

“If I kept it open, I’d have almost 1,500 people, and I think that’s too many,” she said of the decision to cap registration. “Every time you get a registration form, you have to put them in the spreadsheet. If they need a ride, you have to find a ride. You have to do their announcement card. There are just so many steps behind the scenes.”

Asked what keeps her returning yearly to plan the next parade despite the long nights, Litke expressed her obligation to ensure the veterans have their moment in the Delaware community.

“Who else would do it? We have to keep it going,” she said.

Highlights of the parade include a biplane flyover at 3:30 p.m. over Sandusky Street, the playing of reveille followed by a cannon blast as the parade turns onto Sandusky Street, Alla Baba mini cars, The Ohio Wheelmen, and more street entertainment.

Several marching bands, including the Delaware Hayes High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Buckeye Valley High School, and Ohio Wesleyan University bands will march in the parade. Also registered is bagpiper Brody Alexander, the Shamrock Pipes and Drum band, and the Buckeye Valley Alumni Band.

Litke said the parade won’t be a “cookie cutter parade” in order to keep the show fresh with plenty of entertainment.

“We try to mix it up a little so it’s not the same parade,” she said. “Yes, we have lots of veterans and we have the scout troops coming out. But we try to give it a little variety so we don’t get boring.”

However, the primary goal remains to recognize the veterans, and Litke hopes people will understand the role they can play in making the veterans feel appreciated for their sacrifices.

“They’re so touched and appreciate the recognition, where some of them came back in very trying times and weren’t welcomed home,” she said. “They never felt appreciated for fighting for freedom.”

Litke added the parade will take place rain or shine, noting the veterans have endured far worse than inclement weather. Given the parade’s timing just two days before Election Day, she said no political signage or agendas will be tolerated.

“Just come out and spend a few minutes to honor our veterans and see the parade,” she went on to say. “It’s unique. So many people have told me we have the best parade because it’s so creative and not loaded with a lot of businesses. It’s just a creative, fun time. I hope people spread the word, that it’s not your everyday parade where anyone can sign up. It’s all about the veterans.”

