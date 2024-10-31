Delaware range free to vets on Nov. 10

Veterans are invited to shoot for free at one of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Sunday, Nov. 10. Courtesy photo | ODNR

In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites veterans to visit and shoot for free at one of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The shooting range permit requirement is waived for veterans on all Division of Wildlife Class A, B, and C shooting ranges for that day.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is providing a free range day as a thank you to veterans for their service. Veterans can visit either the Delaware or Spring Valley class A ranges between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get specialized instruction. A variety of firearms will be available to use at no charge.

The addresses for both areas are as follows:

• Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley.

• Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville.

On-site staff will provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection, and eye protection at these locations. The Division of Wildlife’s honor guard will start the day with a flag ceremony at 9 a.m.

ODNR Division of Wildlife public shooting ranges provide comfortable, safe places to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.

A complete list of range facilities, and the amenities offered at each, can be found at wildohio.gov.

Class A shooting ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting. Class B facilities offer unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting, while Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shooting. All persons 18 and older shooting on Division of Wildlife Class A, B, or C ranges are required to purchase a shooting range permit.

The range permit requirement does not apply to veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10. Permits are available at all hunting and fishing license outlets, via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Submitted by ODNR.