Ostrander, Scioto Twp. continue to see growth

OSTRANDER — Two municipalities in Delaware County have an Ostrander mailing address, the village of Ostrander and Scioto Township. Here’s a quick look at them, part of our Meet Your Neighbor series.

Ostrander

The nearly square-mile village was founded in 1852, but “today, Ostrander is a growing community,” said its website. “The population at the 2020 census was 1,094 residents. With several local businesses, churches, organizations, and activities, this quiet village is a great place to live.”

The U.S. Census said the population of Ostrander has nearly tripled since 2000.

Ostrander has a mayor and village council, who meet at 19 S. Main St. There is also a branch of the Delaware County District Library at 75 N. 4th St.

“The pavilion at Maugans Community Park is now finished,” said the website, and there was a commemoration ceremony held on June 8. “The pavilion is the most recent addition to Maugans Park, along with the Gaga Ball pit and two playgrounds. It is perfect for a picnic or party and can be reserved.”

Ostrander is in the Buckeye Valley Local School District.

For more information, visit Ostrander, Ohio (Facebook); ostranderohio.us (website).

Scioto Township

Established in 1814, the township describes itself as a sleeping giant and “a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

“As one of the best-kept secrets in Delaware County, Scioto Township is located on the Western edge of Delaware County between the City of Delaware and the Union County line,” said its website. “The scenic Scioto River bisects this pristine countryside dotted with longstanding family farms, friendly rural housing communities, historic areas and a mixture of commercial, industrial and quarrying operations.”

Scioto Township is bordered in the county to the south by Concord Township, to the east by the City of Delaware, and to the north by Thompson and Radnor townships.

The 2020 U.S. Census had Scioto Township’s population at 3,742.

Like the other 18 townships in the county, Scioto is governed by three elected trustees and a fiscal officer. It also has a Zoning Commission and a Board of Zoning Appeals.

The township has four cemeteries. Its park is at 4363 Marysville Road. Scioto Township has its own volunteer Fire Department. The township hall is at 3737 Ostrander Road, Ostrander.

There is another Scioto Township in Pickaway County, as well as a Scioto County along the Ohio River.

For more information, visit Scioto Township/Ostrander Fire Department (Facebook), sciototownshipohio.com (website).

Assistant editor’s note: There’s more to the county than the City of Delaware, and this Meet Your Neighbor series looks at some of the other areas of Delaware County.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He can be reached at 740-413-0906.