Concord Township fire levy on ballot

The Concord Township Fire Station located at 7990 Dublin Road in Delaware County. Courtesy photo | Todd Cooper

Concord Township will be on the ballot next week asking voters to approve the renewal of a 2.9-mill levy for the purpose of operating and equipping the Concord Township Fire Department.

According to the Delaware County Board of Elections, the tax levy is a five-year renewal of a levy that was last past in 2018. The purpose of the levy is varied and includes “providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, underwater rescue and recovery equipment, or other fire equipment and appliances, buildings and sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, for the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire-alarm communications, for the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time, or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical service, administrative, or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions… for the purchase of ambulance equipment, for the provision of ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company, or for the payment of other related costs.”

The levy will collect $1,451,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 2.9 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $47 for each $100,000 of value for five years commencing in 2025.

Fire Chief Todd Cooper said Wednesday the levy funds are primarily used for operation, purchasing equipment and maintaining the fire department. He said the levy is “the same” as it was when it was passed by voters.

“It (will) continue the fire department as it is today,” Cooper said. “It’s for equipment we use and keeping and maintaining and purchasing new equipment.”

Cooper said he has been the fire chief for 34 years, and the levy was last increased in 1995, with a small decrease around 2005.

“We’ve been frugal and careful with taxpayer money,” Cooper said. “We have a very good relationship with our residents. We definitely appreciate their continued support.”

The election is on Nov. 5

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.