Pioneers slip past Greyhounds in OT

Olentangy Orange’s Jeffrey Addo, front, battles for possession with Grove City’s Drew Cummings during Wednesday’s Division I regional semifinal in Westerville. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Senior captain Adam Yamasaki, a defender, made the play of the game on the offensive end, burying a free kick from just outside the box to lift the Olentangy Orange boys soccer team to a 2-1 Division I regional semifinal win over Grove City in overtime Wednesday night at Westerville Central.

After controlling most of the extra session, the Pioneers’ pivotal set piece was set up when Jeffrey Addo was fouled just outside the box.

Yamasaki took it from there and, while it looked like there was some confusion as to who was going to take the kick initially, he knew it was him all along as the senior curled a left-footed shot just inside the left post to seal the deal.

For awhile, it didn’t look like the heroics would even be necessary as Orange (17-3), thanks to a first-half goal, led 1-0 until the final seven minutes of regulation.

Grove City (12-6-1) — after keeper Ryan Douglas saved a penalty kick to keep it a one-goal spread with about 10 minutes left — finally broke through when Zane Duncan headed home a corner kick sent in from Talen Geiger for the equalizer with 6:53 to play.

Persistence paid off for the Greyhounds late, but most certainly helped the Pioneers early.

Orange dominated the first half, but couldn’t break through as it failed to convert any of the three corer kicks it had in the first 10 minutes of action.

The fourth didn’t connect, either, but, after a failed clearance attempt was sent back into the back, Landon King’s header sailed into the far corner to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead with 3:10 left in the first half.

In the other regional semi, a game played at Pickerington North, Olentangy Outlasted Dublin Jerome 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Sawyer Wilbanks.

The win gave the Braves a sense of revenge after falling to the Celtics 1-0 in the regular season … and a ticket to this weekend’s regional championship.

Next up, Orange will take on rival Olentangy (14-3-2) in Sunday’s regional final. First kick is set for 12 p.m. at Big Walnut. The winner will play either Massillon Jackson or Cleveland St. Ignatius in next week’s state semifinal at a time and place to be determined.