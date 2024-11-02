AIM Media Midwest announces $1M marketing grant program

These past months have been challenging for many businesses and organizations within the AIM Media Midwest footprint in Ohio. We’ve heard many stories of the hardships our economy has put on many of these small businesses, service providers and organizations that make up our local community markets.

You’re not alone, as we too have felt these challenges along with reporting on them. Inflation has squeezed many budgets and impacted many of our community partners as they struggle to pay the bills and keep the doors open. It’s become clear to AIM Media and The Delaware Gazette that it’s time for us to step up and do what we can to support our local partners.

To address these hardships, we are pleased to announce the AIM Media Midwest Community Marketing Grant Program.

AIM Media will be committing up to $1 million in matching advertising funds for local businesses and organizations across our AIM Ohio locations. This project goes beyond an advertising investment; it’s our investment in the future of our communities.

The Delaware Gazette has been an active partner within Delaware County for over 206 years. Standing by our community in good times and bad times, covering news, sports and community events through it all. Today, we wish to continue our deep commitment to our community, serving as an integral part of the community, and by enhancing and stepping up our support of the local business community.

Effective today and through February 2025, businesses and organizations in our markets can begin applying for matching grants. These grants range between $100 up to $5,000 per month and are available for the months of December 2024, January 2025 & February 2025. The matching funds can be used for both print and select digital advertising campaigns to reach loyal customers and engage new ones.

Applying for the grant program is simple.

Just visit aimmediamidwest.com/grant, fill out the short application and wait for our team to be in touch within a couple of days.

Advertising can make a difference in trying times, especially in a challenging economy. Reaching out to the community and reminding them of the unique retailers, products and services found here in our local markets is a priority we wish to support. Advertising can stimulate and drive sales, enhance foot traffic and enhance revenues for the local businesses that make our markets distinct.

But this program is more than just about advertising. This program is about building support and relationships between our hometown businesses and organizations and the community. We want to show our local businesses that they are not alone in facing today’s challenges. AIM Media and The Delaware Gazette are here to work with you every step of the way. We’re all in it together.

The Delaware Gazette is committed to this program and eager to supply not only the additional advertising funding but the resources for your next advertising campaign. We believe in each local business and organization in our market and will strive to harness the market potential for each of you.

Over the next several weeks and months, you will start seeing campaigns from your favorite local businesses and service organizations that are made possible through these grants. We encourage you to visit and support our local markets – stop in and say hi, shop and, of course, Buy Local. Together, we can stem the inflation tide, elevate our local economy and strengthen our local business community.

We appreciate your continued support of The Delaware Gazette. It is our privilege to serve the community, and we are proud to be more than just your local newspaper. We are your community partner, your advocate, your resource and your friend. Thank you.