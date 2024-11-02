Wilson challenging Jordan for US House seat

Jordan Wilson

Voters in Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District will choose between incumbent Jim Jordan (Republican) and challenger Tamie Wilson (Democrat) in the race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jordan’s office did not respond to questions from The Gazette.

Jim Jordan

Jordan has represented the Fourth Congressional District since 2007 and has been reelected eight times. He serves as the chairman on the House Judiciary Committee and serves on the House Oversight Committee, according to his website. During the 114th Congress, Jordan helped found the House Freedom Caucus and served as its first chairman.

On his website, Jordan describes himself as “an advocate for the taxpayer” and says he has “(looked) for waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.” He describes himself as “prominent defender of the taxpayers’s pocketbook” through his work on spending issues.

“Jordan is a fiscal conservative who believes that families and taxpayers, rather than government, know best how to make decisions with their money,” Jordan’s website states. “Throughout his career, Jim Jordan has led the fight against tax hikes, including those proposed by his own political party. He believes that cutting taxes and letting families keep more of what they earn helps build strong communities and a vibrant economy.”

Jordan describes himself as “one of the most Conservative members of congress” and has his stance on various issues on his site. Jordan’s issues include agriculture; budget and fiscal issues; defense; education; energy and natural resources; government reform; healthcare; immigration; social security; taxes; and veterans.

Jordan is also pro-life and says he is “proud to stand and defend the lives of the unborn.”

On agriculture, Jordan says “coming from a family that is heavily involved in farming, sound agricultural policy is very important to me,” and on the subject of education, Jordan writes “educating our children is vital to our nation’s continued prosperity and economic strength during this time of increasing competition in business and trade from abroad.”

On his website, Jordan said he has a threefold strategy for dealing with problems stemming from immigration.

“Secure the border, robustly enforce our immigration laws and fix the system so that it works for those who want to come to our country legally — by working hard, learning the language and becoming Americans,” Jordan said. “Our country has always been a nation of immigrants. In large part, this is what has made us great, but illegal immigration is unfair to the many people from around the world who want to come to the United States legally, as well as being a serious threat to our homeland security.”

Jordan says he believes a “strong national defense” is “vital” to the long term security and stability of the United States and said “though it is important to fully support our troops in the field, it is no less important to support them when they return and in their times of need.”

On taxes, Jordan said he’s committed to the idea that “the hardworking families of ohio know best how to spend their own money” and that more of it should remain in their pocket.

More information can be found at jordan.house.gov.

Tamie Wilson

Speaking to The Gazette during the primary, Wilson described herself as an entrepreneur, life coach, business strategist and single mother. Wilson said Friday she is running to bring “genuine, people-focused representation” back to Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District.

“After feeling disconnected and left behind by our representation, I ran for office because I realized how deeply removed our government is from everyday people,” Wilson said. “Our communities deserve a leader who listens, prioritizes health, jobs, and safety; someone who understands the day-to-day concerns of everyday Americans and working families.”

Wilson said she would bring a “fresh perspective” to the office.

“(A perspective) that’s inclusive and geared towards lifting everyone up, not just corporate special interests groups,” Wilson said. “I believe in standing up for our community’s needs in Congress, creating real change that improves lives, and ensuring Ohioans’ voices are heard in Washington.”

Wilson said she is committed to addressing the everyday concerns affecting the district.

“Supporting small businesses and investing in job creation is essential to keeping our communities vibrant,” Wilson said on the economy. “I am already working with companies to bring good-paying jobs to our district, and I’m working with real estate developers to bring affordable housing to our district.”

Wilson added she is “passionate” about supporting farmers and advocating for fair pricing, affordable equipment, and resources “to help our farmers thrive.”

Wilson said she has seen firsthand the challenges facing people when it comes to healthcare access and affordability.

“This is especially a major concern for pregnant women, seniors, and minorities,” Wilson said. “We live in the richest country in the world, yet we have the most expensive healthcare system. Our system is broken.”

Wilson added she plans to lower the price of prescription drugs.

Her website reports she believes “women deserve to have reproductive freedom.”

On immigration, Wilson said it’s necessary to balance humanitarian needs with security concerns and said immigration laws need to be revamped.

“Although the U.S. is a country of immigrants, we need a fair policy that provides a clear, accessible path to legal citizenship, ensuring that those who contribute to our communities can build a secure future here, while upholding our laws and values,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she brings a “community-centered approach to leadership” and puts people over politics.

“While Jim Jordan has focused on getting on TV, partisan battles and sham investigations, I am focused on helping us here at home in District Four,” Wilson said. “I am committed to working in a bipartisan manner to bring common-sense solutions to everyday Ohioans concerning everyday challenges (including) economy, jobs, healthcare, affordable housing, agriculture, and veterans. We deserve a representative who will advocate for us and fight for us, not turn his back on us like Jordan has done for the past 17 years. Too many people are struggling, and it’s time for change.”

More information can be found at tamiewilson.com.

