PROPERTY TRANSFERS

2150 & 1925 Shale Run Dr, Delaware; Nelson Farms Associates LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $191,250.

5587 Holiston Ct and 5595 Sedgewick, Galena; Glade At Highland Lakes LLC The to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $262,100.

5592 Sedgewick Ln, Galena; Glade At Highland Lakes LLC The to Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; $132,500.

8595 Clover Glade Dr, Lewis Center; Nickoson, Jason D to Nunziata, Michael J; $249,900.

5645 Innisbrook Ct, Westerville; Hamilton, Dan C & Molly K to Younger, Jason M & Kirschner, Katharine Ann; $316,000.

6305 Liberty Rd, Powell; Dickson, Christopher D & Amanda L to Vetrano, Elena N & Kulchar, Matthew; $220,000.

792 Bovee Ln, Powell; Kotick, Celeste K to Open House Ohio Realty & Investments LLC; $327,000.

9286 Tahoma St, Columbus; Mcgrath, Jillian L & Ryan D Trustees to Hinders, Nathan P; $307,000.

5890 Tournament Dr, Westerville; Lopresti, Shaun M Trustee to Blatnik, Jay L & Maureen C; $330,000.

9630 Riverway Run, Powell; Silvestri, John T & Magda A to Sanchez, Julio Cesar Galindo & Davison, Kristie M; $1,250,000.

3611 Manchester Dr, Powell; Patel, Mehool & Dudhwala, Ami V to Wright, Jason C & Sothear H; $424,500.

7328 Cook Rd, Powell; Jackson, Jill E to Brake, Julia & Joshua; $237,000.

4300 Leonardsburg Rd, Delaware; Leech, Ben & Reece, Chelsea to Shambaugh, Todd; $175,500.

12112 State Route 521, Sunbury; Shuff, Joshua G & Kelly E to Maxson, Donald N & Melissa A; $380,000.

1219 Breakers Ct, Westerville; Hazelet, Richard J Margaret S to Stanich, Cindy M & Kevin M; $378,500.

9639 Stults Farm Dr, Ostrander, Cox, Adam T & Sylvia L to Devault, Keith & Marlena K; $499,900.

5810 St George Ave, Westerville, Rizek, John A Susan E to Hamilton, Daniel C & Molly K, $388,000.

3860 Burnt Pond Rd, Ostrander; Wildman, Dellos Rachel A & Brandon N to Webb, Timothy L & Heather M, $353,000.

131 Firestone Dr, Delaware; Doran, Rachel E & Daniel P Jr to Joseph, Matthew & May, Madison; $199,900.

536 Redwood Ln, Lewis Center; Prisco, David J to Walker, Craig; $221,000.

3693 N Section Line Rd, Radnor; Bixler, Pamela Jo to Zyromski, Edmund J & Deanne V; $237,500.

1519 Candlelite Ln, Lewis Center; Rosenberry, James W Trustee to Tapestry Park Polaris LLC; $385,082.

1543 Candlelite Ln, Lewis Center; Harris, John & Angela to Tapestry Park Polaris LLC; $385,082.

1651 Candlelite Ln, Lewis Center; Canter, Paul M Jr to Tapestry Park Polaris LLC; $481,329.