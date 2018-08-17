PROPERTY TRANSFERS

1550 Candlelite Ln, Lewis Center; Harmon, Connie to Tapestry Park Polaris LLC; $519,606.

1877 Poplar Pl, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to 3 Pillars Homes LLC; $68,000.

83 Isaac Ln, Delaware; Medrock LLC to Nvr Inc; $45,500.

1924 Poplar Pl, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Yeager-Riskedahl Family Trust; $63,000.

79 Isaac Ln, Delaware; Medrock LLC to Nvr Inc; $45,500.

2849 Pleasantdale Dr, Lewis Center; Shannon, Scott A to Jackson, Mark W & Jennifer S; $220,000.

1542 Villa Way, Powell; Villas At Loch Lomond LLC to 5 Bridges Company LLC; $675,500.

1636 Villa Way, Powell; Villas At Loch Lomond LLC to Friedman, Daniel; $762,900.

8682 Prairie Frost Ln, Lewis Center; Shines, Kristen A & Devin R to Gaylor, Yvette A; $249,900.

4800 Dildine Rd, Delaware; Lehner, Stephan M & Shelda C to Lehner, Shawn & Christy; $187,000.

2615 Lackey Meadows Dr, Delaware; Hummell, Mark J Sr Susan L to Drouillard, Jay F II & Anna; $289,900.

371 Western Dreamer Dr, Delaware; Dubena, Ronald J Vicky S to Farrar, Michael B & Natalie E; $209,000.

543 Bettmann St, Delaware; Lewer, Paula J & Brian E to Aryee, Desmond & Sogbodjor, Sylvia Korkor; $229,900.

2920 Horseshoe Rd, Delaware; Helber, Deborah Trustee to Mccorkle, Patrick & Brittany; $248,000.

683 Woodcreek Ln, Westerville; Morton, Elyse to Haddad, Robert A Jr & Amanda J; $372,900.

6850 Bay Forest Dr, Westerville; Phillips, Paul E & Susan H to Johnson, Erin; $315,000.

5165 Butts, Powell; Humphrey, Jackie A to Principle Real Estate Development LLC; $525,000.

Horseshoe Rd, Delaware; Lehner, Richard R & Christina L to Latiolais, Jason A & Heather R; $47,500.

118 Fescue Rd, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Duncan, Kyle R & Kelsey C; $332,450.

Ulery Rd, Centerburg; Tudor, Adam & Stephanie A to Davis, Thomas & Monica; $92,000.

9590 Cordona Loop, Powell; Romanelli And Hughes Building Company to Jacobs, Samuel A & Jean L; $100,000.

376 Park Ave, Delaware; Froehlich, Brian to Callicoat, Gary L & Shelley A; $220,000.

15 Park Ln, Delaware; Dkab Investing LLC to Canter, Paul M; $222,000.

84 Welshire Ct, Delaware, Mcmains, Nancy J to Ehrenreich, Susan J, $195,000.

121 Valley Run Dr, Powell, Himes, Roger W Patricia E to Kelly, Christopher & Sandra, $545,000.

3937 Sandstone Cir, Powell, Laumann, Richard & Andrea to Zonno, Michael & Susan, $210,000.

8491 Bakircay Ln, Powell, Seibert, Krista S & John R to Mitchell, Eric J & Ellen, $630,000.

526 Vogt Ct, Powell, Cobler, Michael R & Sheri L to Glick, Katherine & Christopher, $420,000.

6231 Crystal Valley Dr, Galena, Miesse, Mark A & Karen to Herubin, Mark A & Deborah A, $370,000.

1672 Sherborne Ln, Powell, Queen, Molly Yoakum to Gullett, Ashley & Claudie A, $740,000.