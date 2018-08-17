PROPERTY TRANSFERS

1550 Candlelite Ln, Lewis Center; Harmon, Connie to Tapestry Park Polaris LLC; $519,606.
1877 Poplar Pl, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to 3 Pillars Homes LLC; $68,000.
83 Isaac Ln, Delaware; Medrock LLC to Nvr Inc; $45,500.
1924 Poplar Pl, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Yeager-Riskedahl Family Trust; $63,000.
79 Isaac Ln, Delaware; Medrock LLC to Nvr Inc; $45,500.
2849 Pleasantdale Dr, Lewis Center; Shannon, Scott A to Jackson, Mark W & Jennifer S; $220,000.
1542 Villa Way, Powell; Villas At Loch Lomond LLC to 5 Bridges Company LLC; $675,500.
1636 Villa Way, Powell; Villas At Loch Lomond LLC to Friedman, Daniel; $762,900.
8682 Prairie Frost Ln, Lewis Center; Shines, Kristen A & Devin R to Gaylor, Yvette A; $249,900.
4800 Dildine Rd, Delaware; Lehner, Stephan M & Shelda C to Lehner, Shawn & Christy; $187,000.
2615 Lackey Meadows Dr, Delaware; Hummell, Mark J Sr Susan L to Drouillard, Jay F II & Anna; $289,900.
371 Western Dreamer Dr, Delaware; Dubena, Ronald J Vicky S to Farrar, Michael B & Natalie E; $209,000.
543 Bettmann St, Delaware; Lewer, Paula J & Brian E to Aryee, Desmond & Sogbodjor, Sylvia Korkor; $229,900.
2920 Horseshoe Rd, Delaware; Helber, Deborah Trustee to Mccorkle, Patrick & Brittany; $248,000.
683 Woodcreek Ln, Westerville; Morton, Elyse to Haddad, Robert A Jr & Amanda J; $372,900.
6850 Bay Forest Dr, Westerville; Phillips, Paul E & Susan H to Johnson, Erin; $315,000.
5165 Butts, Powell; Humphrey, Jackie A to Principle Real Estate Development LLC; $525,000.
Horseshoe Rd, Delaware; Lehner, Richard R & Christina L to Latiolais, Jason A & Heather R; $47,500.
118 Fescue Rd, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Duncan, Kyle R & Kelsey C; $332,450.
Ulery Rd, Centerburg; Tudor, Adam & Stephanie A to Davis, Thomas & Monica; $92,000.
9590 Cordona Loop, Powell; Romanelli And Hughes Building Company to Jacobs, Samuel A & Jean L; $100,000.
376 Park Ave, Delaware; Froehlich, Brian to Callicoat, Gary L & Shelley A; $220,000.
15 Park Ln, Delaware; Dkab Investing LLC to Canter, Paul M; $222,000.
84 Welshire Ct, Delaware, Mcmains, Nancy J to Ehrenreich, Susan J, $195,000.
121 Valley Run Dr, Powell, Himes, Roger W Patricia E to Kelly, Christopher & Sandra, $545,000.
3937 Sandstone Cir, Powell, Laumann, Richard & Andrea to Zonno, Michael & Susan, $210,000.
8491 Bakircay Ln, Powell, Seibert, Krista S & John R to Mitchell, Eric J & Ellen, $630,000.
526 Vogt Ct, Powell, Cobler, Michael R & Sheri L to Glick, Katherine & Christopher, $420,000.
6231 Crystal Valley Dr, Galena, Miesse, Mark A & Karen to Herubin, Mark A & Deborah A, $370,000.
1672 Sherborne Ln, Powell, Queen, Molly Yoakum to Gullett, Ashley & Claudie A, $740,000.