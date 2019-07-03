Municipalities set to celebrate July Fourth

The Fourth of July is on a Thursday this year — hope you have a nice four-day weekend ahead. Here’s some of the holiday events going on in Delaware County on July 4, and we know of three communities that will be shooting off fireworks.

Delaware — The short answer to your question: The parade is at 3 p.m.; concert at 7:30 p.m.; and fireworks at 10 p.m.

According to the “Citizens for the 4th” website, “4th of July parade this year is being hosted by two local citizens of Delaware: Erik Boeriu and Corie Thompson. Participants of the parade and parade audience are encouraged to bring toiletry items (toothpaste, deodorant, etc.) to donate to local pantries.” The parade starts at the Delaware County Fairgrounds and ends at Selby Stadium.

The annual Central Ohio Symphony concert is a chance to party like it’s 1812 — of course, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture is on the program, but this time in a first, with the Delaware Community Chorus joining in. The chorus, directed by Joshua Broadbeck, will also sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” a la the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, as well as the five-song Armed Forces Salute. Two other anniversaries — D-Day and the moon landing — also will be marked musically. The 34th annual concert will be conducted by Jaime Morales-Matos at Phillips Glen, located behind Gray Chapel on the Sandusky Street main campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, just one block south of downtown Delaware. The concert’s host is Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Mary Beth Freeman. The concert is free if you do lawn seating, chair seating is available for $6.

The City of Delaware’s fireworks display will start immediately following the concert. There will be intermittent street closures and parking restrictions in downtown Delaware due to the day’s events. You won’t be able to use the bike way bridge over U.S. Route 23 as a viewing spot for the fireworks. However, it will be open before and after the show for crossing.

Lewis Center — The Destination Delaware County Ohio website states, “Join Adventure Church for the 2019 Fourth of July Parade. This is a 13-year tradition for the residents of Lewis Center and Orange Township. As a spectator, it is a fun, patriotic event to share with your family and friends! The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and begins at Olentangy Orange High School.” The Delaware County Engineer’s Office states Walker Wood Boulevard between East Orange Road and Laurel Winds Boulevard will be closed for the parade.

Ostrander — “For better unity…help your community” is the theme of this year’s celebration. The parade starts at 10 a.m. with grand marshals Ann and Desdamona Sayers; a chicken barbeque dinner runs from 11 a.m. “until it runs out,” the Buckeye Valley FFA’s kiddie tractor pull is at 1 p.m.; there’s music by Joanie Calem and Next of Kin, and a 50/50 raffle before the fireworks display at dusk.

Sunbury — The village’s events start at 7 a.m. with an Antiques, Arts & Crafts Fair on the Square until 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there is a Kids Zone on the Square, with new attractions and games. The annual Independence Day parade is at 10 a.m., with a Hot Dog Eating Contest immediately following. The fun shifts over to Big Walnut High School from 6-11 p.m. with the fourth annual Outhouse Race at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Many of the events are sponsored by the Big Walnut Civic Association and the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

AAA is predicting a record 49 million people (2.1 million of them Ohioans) traveling for the holiday. The Ohio Department of Transportation said it is working with contractors to open as many lanes as possible through active work zones. There are more 1,000 ODOT projects across the state in 2019, with 90% of the $2 billion investment going toward repairing and replacing existing roads and bridges.

A sign at the corner of state Route 3 and U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 lets motorists know what’s happening in Sunbury on Thursday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_sunbury-4th-sign.jpg A sign at the corner of state Route 3 and U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 lets motorists know what’s happening in Sunbury on Thursday. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Sunbury’s Fourth of July events culminate in a fireworks display at Big Walnut High School. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_sunbury-july-4th-fireworks.jpg Sunbury’s Fourth of July events culminate in a fireworks display at Big Walnut High School. Gary Budzak | The Gazette