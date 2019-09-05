United Way names new head of philanthropy

Gina Grote and her husband, Bob, have called Delaware County “home” for 27 years. They have raised their three children here and have been actively engaged in the community, having spent many hours volunteering for various school, church, and fundraising organizations.

Of her involvement, Grote states, “It has enriched my life, and it’s a blessing to know that my efforts have done the same for others.”

Ready to take on a new challenge that is filled with meaning — a challenge that enables her to make a direct positive impact on the community — Grote has decided to shift her focus for the remainder of her career, and local United Way officials are excited that she has chosen to do so as the director of philanthropy for the United Way of Delaware County.

In 2011, she was asked to become a founding member of the Women’s Leadership Network (WLN). Through this involvement, Grote learned of the many needs and initiatives going on in her own back yard and cultivated some relationships in the community.

She has been extremely involved with the United Way ever since and has accepted each challenge the nonprofit has brought her way — from growing the WLN, to raising funds for Turning Point, and, currently, raising awareness and funding for the Strengthening Families Center. She has experienced first-hand the unstoppable nature of a team connected with the common desire to help and make a positive impact.

In addition to the many volunteer positions Grote has held, her career as a CPA, tax advisor and business consultant for over 25 years has provided her with many opportunities to provide advisory services to nonprofit clients and donors. With this experience comes an excellent understanding of the unique governance, compliance, and financial issues that arise in nonprofit organizations. As a trusted advisor, Gina has worked with families and businesses to determine when and where to focus their charitable giving in line with their long-term goals and desired areas of impact.

Grote is ready to start a new chapter with the United Way of Delaware County.

Grote https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_gina-grote-1-2-.jpg Grote

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by United Way of Delaware County.

Information for this story was provided by United Way of Delaware County.