Sinkhole shuts down US 42

U.S. Route 42 between the city of Delaware and Horseshoe Road is closed due to a sinkhole that developed after recent heavy rains. The detour is state Route 37 to U.S. Route 23 to state Route 229 or reverse.

The culvert under U.S. 42 runs through a privately-owned dam that retains Greenwood Lake. Upon inspection of the culvert and dam, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) discovered a leak from the lake side of the dam washing away the dirt around the culvert inlet. ODNR, ODOT, Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the city of Delaware are working together to monitor the status of the dam and plan for necessary repairs.

In addition, ODNR and ODOT are working with the property owner on a fast solution to lower the water level in advance of future rain events, which includes stabilization of the sinkhole and pumping down the water level in Greenwood Lake. This is being done to prevent further damage to the dam and avoid any flooding downstream.

The duration of the closure is unknown at this time, but updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_ODOT.jpg Courtesy photo | ODOT District 6

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by ODOT.

