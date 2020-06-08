US 42 to remain closed for summer

U.S. Route 42 between The Salvation Army Delaware Worship and Service Center (340 Lake St.) and Horseshoe Road is closed due to a sinkhole that developed after heavy rains last month. The detour is state Route 37 to U.S. Route 23 to state Route 229 or reverse.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is currently designing a project to replace the culvert under U.S. 42 and repair the road. Construction is expected to take a couple of months, which means the road will remain closed for the summer.

The culvert under U.S. 42 drains excess water out of a privately owned dam that retains Greenwood Lake. After the sinkhole developed, the Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) directed the property owner to lower the water in advance of future rain events to maintain the safety of the compromised dam and avoid flooding downstream. The owner is currently in the process of draining the lake and plans to make changes to the dam so it no longer retains a significant amount of water, which will return the water to it’s natural flow.

U.S. 42 is expected to reopen mid- to late-August.

Also in Delaware County, ODOT has noted that state Route 257 between U.S. 42 and state Route 750 will have daily lane restrictions through Friday, June 12.

Pictured is the sinkhole that developed on U.S. Route 42 near Greenwood Lake in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_ODOT2.jpg Pictured is the sinkhole that developed on U.S. Route 42 near Greenwood Lake in Delaware. Courtesy photo | ODOT District 6 https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_ODOT-1.jpg Courtesy photo | ODOT District 6

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by ODOT.

