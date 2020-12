Robert E. and Joyce (Tuller) Seitz will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30. They were married at the Sunbury United Methodist Church in Sunbury on Dec. 30, 1955.

They are the proud parents of Mike (Mericia) Seitz and Beth (John) Schmitt.

Their family includes grandchildren Katie and Kyle, great-grandchild Vivian, and many relatives and friends.

Bob retired from HPM in Mt. Gilead after 47-plus years. Joyce retired from the Community Library and Big Walnut Local Schools.