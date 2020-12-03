Galena cancels tree lighting

GALENA — The Village of Galena has canceled its annual tree lighting ceremony previously scheduled for December 6.

The following statement was issued on the village website (https://galenaohio.gov/):

“Throughout history, Christmas has been a season for feel-good diversions, especially during stressful times. It has been a tradition within the Village of Galena for a community gathering to sing carols, hear stories, and light the tree on the Square. When Council discussed it at our last meeting, hopes were voiced about our ability to enforce CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing in the face of challenges. Still, there is a role for government to protect its citizens in such times, and we have decided, in conjunction with the Delaware County Health District, that the increasing level of COVID-19 in our community makes it in everyone’s best interest to cancel our tree lighting this year.

“Nonetheless, the lights are on the tree and will send its light throughout the village and surrounding countryside on December 6th for everyone’s enjoyment. Please accept our best wishes for a safe and Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.”

The statement was signed by Mayor Jill Love and President Pro Tempore of Village Council David Simmons.

The website also said the 4th annual Christmas Donation Drive for Big Walnut Friends Who Share is still underway through Dec. 16.