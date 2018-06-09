Russells celebrate 60th

Mr. and Mrs. William Russell of Palm Desert, California, will celebrate their 60th anniversary on June 9. They were married on that date in 1958 at the Warrensburg United Methodist Church in Delaware County.

The couple met while attending required chapel at Ohio Wesleyan University. Students were required to sit alphabetically, and the pair sat beside one another as Mrs. Linnie Russell’s maiden name is Russell.

They are the parents of two children, and they have three grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate 60 years of marriage by traveling to Paris, France.