Crohens celebrate 50 years

William and Janis (nee Grimm) Crohen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. They were married June 17, 1972 at the First United Methodist Church in Willard, Ohio. They’ve made it 50 years through faith, friends, and laughter …and maybe a little wine.

The couple has three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild with another on the way.

The couple celebrated with a special mass at St. Mary’s in Delaware on Friday morning and a small family gathering in town on Sunday.

William is a retired regional manager from Constellation Brands (formerly Canandaigua Wines), and Janis is retired, having served as a former probate clerk with Delaware County.