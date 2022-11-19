Sawyer, Hillier engagement

Delaware residents Alyssa Jo Sawyer and Jay Thomas Hillier have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Alyssa is the daughter of James and Jody Sawyer of Marysville.

Jay is the son of Thomas Hillier, of Westerville, and Lynda Hillier of Delaware.

Alyssa is a 2010 graduate of Fairbanks High School. She earned a Bachelors of Arts in Public Health Education from Otterbein University. She is employed at the Delaware Public Health District as a community health specialist.

Jay is a 2008 graduate of Delaware Hayes High School. He holds a degree in English from Otterbein University. A full-time musician (sings and plays guitar), Jay plays all over Columbus and is currently recording his second album.

The couple met just before the pandemic made its grand introduction and have been together since. Alyssa was a bartender at Benny’s Pizza in Marysville, where she landed her eyes upon Jay, who has been a regular musician act at the pizza joint. They currently reside in the city of Delaware together, the groom’s hometown, with their orange and white fluffy 12-pound cat, Van, whom they love deeply. They enjoy weekend getaways with each other and are always trying something new and adventurous.

The wedding will be held July 1, 2023, at the Meekers Venue in Delaware.