The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

June 1 — Bodey Barnett, son of Kalee Price and Jason Barnett of Delaware.

June 1 — Emma Keller, daughter of Brittany and Michael Keller of Delaware.

June 2 — Emery Musselwhite, daughter of Kayla Schultz and Kenny Musselwhite of Delaware.

June 4 — Riley Williamson, son of Sierra and Richard Williamson of Delaware.

June 4 — Roselie Mendoza, daughter of Summer and Victor Mendoza of Delaware.

June 11 — Declan Redd, son of Robin McKinney and Dustin Redd of Delaware.

June 12 — Garrison Kimbleton, son of Courtney and Tyler Kimbleton of Marion.

June 12 — Lincoln Hughes, son of Kelsey and Michael Hughes of Delaware.

June 22 — Cayson Rodela, son of Ashlie Stidan and Christopher Rodela of Delaware.

June 27 — Fletcher Vanderhoff, son of Lucy and Kyle Vanderhoff of Delaware.

June 27 — Willow Fowles, daughter of Nicole and William Fowles of Delaware.

July 6 — Ariel DeBarr, daughter of Tiffany and Michael DeBarr of Delaware.

Birth announcements are printed with permission.