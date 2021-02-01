DPHD: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in county top 10,000

The Delaware Public Health District reported Monday afternoon 10,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, exceeding the 10,000 mark.

Confirmed cases mean persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition, there are 3,263 probable cases — people who are exhibiting the symptoms of the coronavirus. There are 13,367 total cases.

Unfortunately, the number of active cases has risen from 533 on Friday to 802 on Monday. There are 52 people currently hospitalized from COVID-19, with 188 total hospitalizations. Sadly, 78 Delaware County residents have succumbed to the infectious disease.

There are 21,203 people who have completed quarantine, 1,549 persons currently in quarantine, and 12,487 people who have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

“The health district continues to provide the vaccine through weekly clinics to individuals within Phase 1A and 1B as supply allows,” the DPHD posted last week. “As the amount of vaccine increases for these clinics, the health district will be able to open more appointments for registered individuals.

For more information, visit DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said the state’s Phase 1B schedule continues as follows: “Week of Feb. 1: appointments opening to Ohioans 70 years of age and older; Week of Feb. 8: appointments opening to Ohioans 65 years of age and older.”

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard shows 15,835 Delaware County residents, or 7.5% of the population, have started on the vaccine as of Monday afternoon. That is slightly higher than the statewide figures, where 823,839 Ohioans have started on the vaccine, or 7% of the population.

The ODH has Delaware County with 15,116 total cases since the pandemic began, 171 persons hospitalized and 82 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County has more than 105,000 cases, while Cuyahoga County has more than 5,000 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 deaths. Morrow County is reporting the fewest deaths with four; Meigs has the fewest hospitalizations; and Vinton has the fewest cases. The Ohio State University said a public health advisory for Franklin County and the city of Columbus has been extended through Feb. 6.

The ODH is also reporting 899,079 cases in Ohio, up nearly 1,000 since Friday. Those presumed to have recovered are 786,249. There have been 11,230 deaths in the state due to the infectious disease and 46,438 cumulative hospitalizations, with a median age of 68 and 52% male. A statewide curfew remains in effect.

The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 is now 441,722, said the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center on Monday. There are 26.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the United States. Worldwide, 103.2 million people have gotten COVID-19, and more than 2.2 million people have died.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.