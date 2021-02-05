DPHD reporting 81 deaths from COVID-19

Three people have died in Delaware County this week due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 81, the Delaware Public Health District announced Friday.

Two of the deaths were reported on Wednesday, and one was reported on Friday. A total of 54 people are currently hospitalized, with 190 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

There are now 13,595 total cases (confirmed and probable), with 12,505 people considered recovered. There are 1,857 Delaware County residents currently in isolation, and 21,265 people have completed quarantine. Active cases have risen from 803 on Monday to 870 on Wednesday to 1,009 on Friday.

“The health district continues to provide the vaccine through weekly clinics to individuals within Phase 1A and 1B as supply allows,” the DPHD posted last week. “As the amount of vaccine increases for these clinics, the health district will be able to open more appointments for registered individuals.“

For more information, visit DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the Phase 1B rollout consists of: “Feb. 1, 2021 – Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models. Feb. 8, 2021 – Ohioans 65 years of age and older. Feb. 15, 2021 – Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions …”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and First Lady Fran DeWine received their first dose of the vaccine this week. A total of 974,586 Ohioans (8.34% of the population) have started on the vaccine, with more than 150,000 since Monday. In Delaware County, 18,743 people (8.96% of the population) have started on the vaccine, with nearly 3,000 since Monday.

The ODH said there are 914,530 total cases of coronavirus in the state as of Friday afternoon. There have also been 47,338 hospitalizations and 11,571 total deaths. The age of those infected ranges from 1 to 111 years old, with a median age of 42. Slightly more women (53%) have been infected than men.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware continues to have the 14th-most cases, 15,373, along with 175 hospitalizations and 84 deaths. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 26,398,337 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., although the number of daily cases is trending down. There have been 449,020 Americans who have died from the infectious disease. To date, 35.2 million Americans have received the vaccine.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows 105.1 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, and more than 2.2 million people have died from the infectious disease. Its data has consistently shown more cases and deaths in the U.S. from the pandemic than does the CDC’s statistics.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

