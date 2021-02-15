ODH: 11% of Ohioans are vaccinated against virus

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting more than 11% of Ohioans have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 4% receiving both shots. Those percentages are slightly higher in Delaware County.

The ODH said Monday that 1,307,563 people, or 11.19% of Ohioans, have started on the vaccine, with 24,210 starting in the past 24 hours. There are 481,339 people, or 4.12% of Ohioans, who have completed being vaccinated, with 11,368 completed in the past 24 hours.

In Delaware County, 28,915 residents have started on the vaccine, which equates to 13.82% of the county’s population. That’s up more than 8,000 from a week ago. Of those, 10,651 residents have completed being vaccinated or 5.09% of the county. That’s up more than 4,000 from a week ago.

According to the ODH, the remaining Phase 1B rollout consists of: “Feb. 15, 2021 – Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions…”

The ODH also has a myths vs. facts page about the vaccine. For those who may think the vaccine was rushed, the ODH responds, “COVID-19 vaccine development and clinical trials were thorough, and thanks to a strategic scientific effort to streamline processes, could be developed more efficiently.”

The Delaware Public Health District’s offices were closed Monday. In addition, the DPHD announced last week a new reporting schedule on the COVID-19 pandemic. On Mondays there will be a COVID-19 vaccine breakdown, on Wednesdays there will be the COVID-19 numbers report the health district had been giving three times a week, and Fridays there will be a COVID-19 trends report.

For those who have received shots, the DPHD posted this reminder on its Facebook page: “Remember, side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection!”

The most common side effects are a sore arm, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills and low-grade fever. The side effects last one to three days after being vaccinated, and they are more likely after the second dose.

“Also, until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated, it’s important to continue to help prevent the spread of the virus,” the district said. “Proper prevention measures — like wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing — coupled with the vaccine, will provide the best protection from COVID-19.”

For more information, visit DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

“President Joe Biden said Thursday (Feb. 11) that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans,” the Associated Press reported. “The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 70 million doses have been delivered, 52.8 million doses administered (38.2 million at least one dose, and of those 14 million have received two doses). The CDC is also reminding people to “keep up routine vaccination during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

