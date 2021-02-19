Delaware Public Health District: Delaware County coronavirus deaths now 91

The Delaware Public Health District said 91 county residents have died to date from the virus in its latest COVID-19 numbers report.

“We are saddened to release 10 deaths were reported to us this week,” the DPHD posted Wednesday on Facebook. “Some of these were from the state’s backlog of death reports.”

In other numbers, total cases have exceeded 14,000. There are 10,432 confirmed cases and 3,652 probable cases; along with 195 total hospitalizations.

“As our staff shifts priority to COVID-19 vaccination response and assisting with weekly clinics, we want to still be able to share the most real-time data with the public,” the health district posted. “However, without daily contact with infected individuals anymore, the release of active cases along with current hospitalizations would not be considered accurate nor real-time. For this reason, our Epi Team provides a Trends Report every Friday to allow the public to see shifts in infection direction based on a moving average of cases reported to us. We understand this new reporting approach is not well-received, but it is the best, most accurate information we can give as our staffing and resources are allocated in a different direction of public health protection.”

DPHD also said the Ohio Department of Health is holding virtual town meetings for minority populations the next two weeks with local medical professionals and community leaders to discuss the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The livestreams are: Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans; Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans; March 1 at 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans; and March 2 at 6:30 p.m. – rural Ohioans.

Residents can watch live or on demand after the event on the following sites:

• Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/OHdeptofhealth/

• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/OhioDepartmentofHealth1

• Online – https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall

The ODH is reporting 128 deaths due to the coronavirus in Delaware County, along with 220 hospitalizations and 16,044 cases. Delaware County has the 14th-most cases of Ohio’s 88 counties. The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Overall, there are 949,695 persons in Ohio who have had the coronavirus, with 49,213 hospitalizations and 16,693 deaths. On a positive notes, 880,613 people are presumed to have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said there are 27,669,556 cases and 489,067 deaths due to the infectious disease in the United States, although those numbers are trending down over the last 30 days.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows 110,536,271 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, up more than two million from a week ago. A total 2,447,058 people have died from the virus.

The Associated Press reported on Friday: “Africa has surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. The continent was praised for its early response to the pandemic but now struggles with a dangerous resurgence, and medical oxygen often runs desperately short. The 54-nation continent of some 1.3 billion people has barely seen the arrival of large-scale supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, and a variant of the virus dominant in South Africa is already posing a challenge to vaccination effort.”

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

