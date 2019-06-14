Lynns celebrate 60 years

The family of Charles and Patricia Lynn are happy to announce their 60th wedding anniversary.

Charles Lynn and the former Patricia Davis were married June 21, 1959, near Edison, at the Boundary Methodist Church, with the Rev. Chandler officiating.

Charles is a retired bus driver from Buckeye Valley Local Schools and the Consolidated Co-op Board. He continues to serve as a Peru Township trustee and 4-H advisor. He is also a member of the Peru Township Fire Board and Morrow County Fair Board. He currently raises livestock.

Patricia is retired from Sarah Moore Nursing Home, the Delaware County Home, and Buckeye Valley Local Schools. She is currently on the Crippled Children’s Board and the Stantontown Home Mission Club.

They attend the Alum Creek Friends Church.

They have two daughters: Beth (Rod) Harp, of Sunbury; and Joyce Zimmer, of Ashley; one son, Randy (fiancee Julie) Lynn, of Marengo; six grandchildren: Kurtis (Kaitlin) Harp, Sarah Harp (fiancee Sam), Lee (Daisy) Zimmer, Shannon (Tom) Carroll, Chris (Erica) Lynn and Cody Lynn; and five great-grandchildren.

An open house celebration will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 2-5 p.m. at the Marengo Christian Church, 3904 state Route 229, Marengo.

The celebrants request no gifts, only your presence to help them celebrate their special day.