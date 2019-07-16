Dillmans celebrate 65 years

The 65th wedding anniversary of Mary Alice and Tom Dillman was celebrated by their family at Anthony Manor on Seneca Lake in New York.

Mary Alice and Tom were married on April 18, 1954, in North Manchester, Indiana, in an Easter Sunday ceremony.

Tom is a retired professor of physics at Ohio Wesleyan University, where he taught for nearly 50 years. He was an enthusiastic bicycle rider in Ohio, and he took several extended trips to Canada and North Carolina with his son. He passed his enthusiasm for cycling to his grandson, Zachary, who rode from Brownsville, Texas, to Key West in Florida.

Mary Alice is retired from teaching at Buckeye Valley Local Schools as a substitute teacher. She taught English as a second language at Ohio Dominican University, Ohio Wesleyan University, and the Instituto Internacional of Madrid, Spain. She became a lecturer at Otterbein University in literature and composition. Presently, she is a member of the Delaware Shakespeare Club and the book and writing clubs at the Sunbury Memorial Library. She volunteers at the Delaware Democratic Headquarters. Formerly, she volunteered locally for Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society.

The Dillmans attend the Delaware Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. They are members of the Lifelong Learning Community of Otterbein University.

Mary Alice and Tom have two daughters: Anne Kloos, professor of physical therapy at The Ohio State University; and Susan Waterbury, professor of violin at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York. They also have two sons: John Dillman of Delaware; and Bradford Dillman, professor of international political economy at the University of Puget Sound. The Dillmans have four grandchildren: Noelle, Harrison, Daniel and Zachary.