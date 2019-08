James Leo and Linda Ray (Vincent) Trigg of Delaware will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by gathering for dinner with the family.

The couple married on Aug. 30, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Delaware.

The couple has a son, Jason Trigg of Sunbury, and a daughter, Tracy Martini of Cincinnati. They have one grandchild.

James is retired, and Linda works as a elementary school teacher’s aide.