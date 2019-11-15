Shaws celebrate 55 years

Harry and Sandy (Robinson) Shaw of Delaware celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with a family game night.

The couple married on Nov. 13, 1964, at Parsonage of Grace United Methodist Church (New Beginnings United Methodist Church). The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Thomas Lorenz.

The couple has three daughters: Chris Shaw, Lori Metheney and Julie Courtright, all of Delaware. They have three grandchildren: Abby Metheney, Emily Metheney and Madison Courtright.

Mr. Shaw retired from American Electric Power, and Mrs. Shaw retired from Olentangy Local Schools.