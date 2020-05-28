Randolphs celebrate 70 years

Leroy “Randy” and Ona Randolph will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 3 at their new home at Willow Brook at Delaware Run in Delaware.

Ona Howald and Leroy Randolph were married on June 3, 1950, at the Waldo United Methodist Church.

The Randolphs have two daughters, Carolyn and Christine, both of whom reside in Delaware with their husbands. They also have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Both Ona and Leroy are retired. They have been active in the following communities in Ohio for the past 70 years: Waldo, Marion, Lakeside and Delaware.