Carters celebrate 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Carter are celebrating 60 years of marriage today. On Dec. 17, 1960, they eloped to a justice of the peace and later on had a church wedding.

They have a daughter and two sons: Will Carter, of Sunbury; Joe Carter, of Park City, Utah; and Katie Higby, of Nashville, Tennessee. They have four granddaughters and two grandsons.

Mike is retired after a lifetime career with Abbott Laboratories. June is a retired teacher as well as one of the founders of the Delaware County Humane Society 47 years ago.

Due to COVID, a family celebration will take place at a later time.