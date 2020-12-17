Posted on by

Carters celebrate 60th anniversary


Mike and June Carter

Mike and June Carter


Mr. and Mrs. Mike Carter are celebrating 60 years of marriage today. On Dec. 17, 1960, they eloped to a justice of the peace and later on had a church wedding.

They have a daughter and two sons: Will Carter, of Sunbury; Joe Carter, of Park City, Utah; and Katie Higby, of Nashville, Tennessee. They have four granddaughters and two grandsons.

Mike is retired after a lifetime career with Abbott Laboratories. June is a retired teacher as well as one of the founders of the Delaware County Humane Society 47 years ago.

Due to COVID, a family celebration will take place at a later time.

Mike and June Carter
https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_Ann-color.jpgMike and June Carter