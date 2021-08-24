Grays celebrating 70 years

Jim and Bonita (Mitchell) Gray, of Ostrander, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31. A private, family celebration is planned.

The couple married on Aug. 31, 1951, in Ostrander.

They are the parents of four daughters: Brenda Hinds of San Antonio, Texas; Judy Cooke of Crawfordville, Florida; Laura Shattuck of Belton, Texas; and Lisa Meadows of Richwood, Ohio. The couple has seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Gray retired in 1977 after 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. Mrs. Gray is a homemaker.