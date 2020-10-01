Retirement is Redefined in Active Adult Communities

Times have changed and people are living longer, healthier lives. Through technology, diet, fitness, and medicine, active adults now remain independent for many more years today. At age 55 or later, you might not be ready for a retirement community but may be exploring housing options that allow you to live a simpler lifestyle! Why not live in the community where you raised your family, but choose a lifestyle solution that is convenient, maintenance-free, carefree, and fun?

As 78M Baby boomers retire over the next decade, Active Adult Living is emerging as a popular, modern living solution for aging-in-place that is amenity-rich and maintenance-free. It is an alternative to traditional “retirement communities” and promotes a carefree lifestyle.

For accessibility, Active Adult Living communities may offer Universal Design elements in apartment homes as a key feature that offers accessibility, maneuverability, and outstanding aesthetic appeal. These design elements may include having no-step entry into the shower or from the garage, slip-resistant surfaces, wider interior doors and hallways, lever door handles, accessible light switches, task lighting, and higher electrical outlets to create ease of use for every room of your home.

Live in a Neighborhood, Belong to a Community of Active Adults

Many people who explore options to downsize or “right-size” their living space may also seek all the comforts of a single-family home including private entrances, outdoor spaces, and home offices or dens with the convenience of a walkable neighborhood near parks and walking paths or a short drive from shopping, dining, entertainment, and healthcare. Premium amenities like concierge services also allows you more time to do what you want to do when you want to do it.

Two main reasons that Baby boomers and empty nesters are moving into Active Adult Living communities exist in that:

It provides an economic lifestyle that is achieved from selling the family home, choosing to rent for financial flexibility, and freeing themselves from maintenance responsibilities and;

a social lifestyle that comes with being empty nesters and/or retired and having more time to learn, play, explore while making new and lasting friends on the same journey.

Downsizing or “right-sizing” your home is a matter of “when” and not “if” for active adults who desire a healthy lifestyle. When the time is right, you may no longer have to mow the lawn or shovel the snow—so, what can keep you on the go? Active Adult communities offer the space and environment for an engaging resident experience. Social engagement, physical fitness, virtual fitness training, intellectual/educational endeavors, creative, regular programs, and entertainment events are directed and/or led by those whose interests are being served in the community.

While Active Adult communities are new to Central Ohio, it is a growing segment of multi-family residential properties across the country that serve residents age 55+ who are actively engaged in healthy living in some or all areas in their lives – often with lots of experience that they may want to share with others. Truly, it is redefining 55+ living.

Contributed by: Treplus Communities

Julie A. Stein, Director of Marketing, Treplus Communities