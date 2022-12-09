Road projects on horizon in Berlin Twp.

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office has 10 projects planned in the near future that affect Berlin Township residents and area motorists.

The information was provided in a 23-page document that was updated in August. Below are the projects in the order they were presented.

1. Byxbe Parkway: A roundabout at state Route 521 was completed this fall. Next will be a connection at U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 by October 2023. The total project cost is $5.5 million. Also taking place currently through next summer is a corridor study north of SR 521, with construction at the earliest in 2028.

2. North Road: Phase 2 of the extension, with a connection at Shanahan Road, will be under construction next summer until October. Developers of Berlin Meadows and Evans Farm is reimbursing the county for 2/3 of the $4.5 million total project cost.

3. Africa and Cheshire roads: The sanitary pump station presently near the intersection interferes with a traditional circular roundabout, so a peanut-shaped roundabout is being considered. Construction wouldn’t take place until 2024 at the earliest, with a 45-day closure. The $2 million project is paid for by county road and bridge funds.

4. Old State and Hollenback roads: A study will determine whether a roundabout or traffic signal with turn lanes will go in at this intersection. Construction is anticipated in 2025, again at $2 million and paid through county road and bridge funds.

5. Berlin Station Road: Phase 2 of the minor widening and roadside drainage upgrade is expected in 2025-26.

6. Peachblow and Piatt roads: A roundabout is likely at this intersection, with construction starting in 2026.

7. Cheshire Road: A two-lane bridge will go over the railroad tracks, with construction in 2024-25.

8. Shanahan Road: Improvements consist of widening to three lanes from U.S. Route 23 to North Road, with construction beginning in 2025.

9. I-71/U.S. 36 Interchange: This is largely outside of Berlin (but will impact it), and currently in the design phase.

10. Home Road: A new roundabout at Lewis Center Road is expected to be done by October 2023. “Traffic will be maintained on Lewis Center Road with a temporary road,” the County Engineer update said. This $17 million extension will include an overpass on Home Road over the railroad tracks.

Berlin Township was identified as one of the spots in the county that would experience the most population growth in the coming decades.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

