Man killed in deputy-involved shooting

An investigation is ongoing after a domestic incident resulted in a Powell man being fatally shot by a deputy from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday morning a call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The caller, Sean Michael Hinton, 42, of Powell, requested, then demanded the sheriff’s office send deputies to his address at 673 Slate Hollow Court. He told the dispatcher that they “just needed to send some deputies,” and he refused to elaborate as to why. After becoming agitated, he hung up on the dispatcher when pressed for more information.

The dispatcher called back, and the call was answered by Hinton’s wife, who said he had been drinking, was “extremely intoxicated,” and was causing a disturbance. Hinton can be heard yelling in the background of the call. Hinton’s wife told dispatchers that he had a firearm and had served in the Marine Corps.

Dispatchers directed Hinton’s wife to move their children to safety and directed her not to try and get the gun away from him. Hinton’s wife said that her father-in-law had arrived before deputies and was attempting to calm Hinton down.

Deputies removed the wife and children from the home when they arrived, the office reported Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that “while attempting to secure the scene, a deputy encountered (Hinton) who appeared to be wearing body armor, had a handgun on his person, and was pointing a rifle. The deputy discharged his firearm, fatally injuring the male. There were no other injuries.”

Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that per its policy, the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an the investigation, which will be conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Our hearts go out to this family. This is such a tragedy,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin. “It is never the outcome anyone wants, but when innocent people are put in harm’s way, law enforcement is sometimes forced to make the most difficult decisions.”

The sheriff’s office had yet to release the name of the deputy as of press time, but the office noted it’s preparing to release footage from the deputy’s body-worn camera.

Pictured is the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Offices at 149 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_DSC_0590-1.jpg Pictured is the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Offices at 149 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Domestic situation began with call to 911

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.