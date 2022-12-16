Rezoning hearing for Kintner Parkway set for Jan. 4

SUNBURY — The current southern end of Kintner Parkway, a stub road, looks out onto where a proposed Kintner Crossing development would go. A public hearing will take place for rezoning the property at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2023, in Sunbury City Council Chambers on the third floor of Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St.

The 39.9 acres is currently zoned Low Density Residential District and Multi-Family Residential District. If the rezoning is approved, the property would be a Planned Residential District (PRD). At the conclusion of the hearing, City Council may consider the matter.

“This development is being proposed as a PRD to permit a mix of residential types, including single-family detached patio homes and townhouses,” said the applicant, Highland Real Estate. “A diversity of housing types is desirable for communities because it accommodates people at different stages in their lives, and Kintner Crossing is designed to cater to the housing and lifestyle needs of a wider cross-section of Sunbury residents. A maximum of 188 dwelling units is being requested with this application.”

The subdivision would have several styles of two-bedroom and two-bathroom patio homes, and two-story townhomes with attached garages. There would be 107 townhouses and 78 patio homes.

There would be two subareas. Subarea A is about 16.2 acres and would be the site of the townhouses. There would be up to six attached units per building. Subarea B is in the southern portion of the site and is about 23 acres. It would contain the patio homes. “Patio homes are defined as single-family detached homes on individual lots typically with first floor master bedrooms designed to appeal to an older demographic,” the zoning text said. “Patio homes are typically single-story, or single-story with a loft.”

The current end of Kintner Parkway has four commercial outparcels that front West Cherry Street (U.S. Route 36 and state Route 37). If constructed, Kintner would serve as the primary access to the development, zoning documents said. Cheshire Road is being suggested as secondary access. Kintner Parkway would be extended to the future Sunbury Parkway.

“Kintner Crossing has been designed to encourage walkability within the development and to the adjacent commercial uses along 36/37,” the zoning text said. “A trail network is incorporated within the green spaces that will connect each subarea to the various parks and open spaces within the development.”

