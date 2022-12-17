Delaware city manager in line for raise

With 2022 nearing its end, the City of Delaware is finalizing appropriations for the coming year. Among those appropriations is a pay increase for longtime City Manager Tom Homan.

During Monday’s meeting of the Delaware City Council, the first reading was held for an ordinance detailing Homan’s proposed pay increase. Per the city manager’s employment agreement, council conducts a review each year and adjusts the manager’s salary accordingly.

Homan’s bump in compensation is proposed to be an 8% annual increase, which would move his hourly rate to $88.38. If approved, the pay increase will go into effect on Dec. 25 based on a prior update to his employment agreement adopted with a previous ordinance. That ordinance shifted the effective date for compensation and benefits to coincide with the effective date of the city’s Management Pay Plan.

According to city documents detailing the ordinance, “Factors among which support the increase included a comparison of the city manager’s and administrator’s compensation for comparable cities within the region, and an effort to better align the city manager’s salary accordingly.”

Homan, who has served as Delaware’s city manager since 1999, currently earns a salary of $170,206. City documents show Grove City is proposing a salary increase for its city manager from $172,000 to $182,000 for the upcoming year, while Hilliard’s current city manager makes $193,600 after three years in the position.

Other city manager or administrator salaries referenced by the city to frame Homan’s proposed pay increase include the city of Westerville, which is proposing to increase its city manager’s pay from $190,000 to $210,000 after two years in the role. The Delaware County administrator currently earns $202,800 after a year in the position.

The ordinance will go to a second reading, which will be held during the next scheduled council meeting on Jan. 9.

Homan https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_Homan.jpg Homan

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.