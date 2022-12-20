Chamber opens new location on Troy Road

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on its long-awaited new offices. The chamber’s new location at 2 Troy Road on Delaware’s west side comes after years of searching for the right space.

“We needed more conference room space, better parking, and a quality design that reflects the culture and needs of our membership,” said Chamber of Commerce President Holly Quaine. “We looked for four years to find all of that in a space in downtown Delaware, but there was just nothing feasible that met our members’ growing demand for conference and meeting room space. Our new offices on Delaware’s growing west side is 3,000 square feet and boasts a conference room and a training room, and hundreds of parking spaces.”

The interior design is a tribute to the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce with its logo reflected throughout. In addition, 20 photo panels displayed in the board and conference rooms hold over 350 pictures of chamber members from over the past 14 years as well as some archival memories.

While the chamber has been actively searching for the right venue for four years, it’s been saving for about 12 years.

“We’ve known for sometime that we were going to outgrow our space on South Sandusky Street, so we’ve been saving for about 12 years,” Quaine said. With a little help from some of our members who helped bridge the inflation gap, we are proud that the buildout is entirely paid for.”

Over 100 people joined the chamber’s staff and board of directors as they opened the doors to overwhelming approval.

“The chamber’s facility needs are set for the future. The property owners, The Day Companies, are wonderful landlords. They take such good care of the property, and the quality of the buildout led by Delaware Building Systems makes me very proud. This is a very exciting moment for the chamber,” Quaine said.

Pictured, left to right, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce office are Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce board members Mark Clack, Ana Babiasz, Cassie Converse, Liz Owens and Scott Ruth; Delaware Building Systems crew members Jason & Kate; Delaware Area Chamber president Holly Quaine and office manager Sarah Yoakam; city of Delaware councilwoman Caitlin Frazer; Delaware Building Systems staff Luis Rivas, Jimmy Overcasher, Angel Fitzwater, Brandon Kithkart, Dave Overcasher and Ryan Lowers, Todd Neptune and Cole Selders. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_Chamber-of-Commerce-new-office-ribbon-cutting-12-14-22.jpg Pictured, left to right, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce office are Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce board members Mark Clack, Ana Babiasz, Cassie Converse, Liz Owens and Scott Ruth; Delaware Building Systems crew members Jason & Kate; Delaware Area Chamber president Holly Quaine and office manager Sarah Yoakam; city of Delaware councilwoman Caitlin Frazer; Delaware Building Systems staff Luis Rivas, Jimmy Overcasher, Angel Fitzwater, Brandon Kithkart, Dave Overcasher and Ryan Lowers, Todd Neptune and Cole Selders. Courtesy photo | Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce.