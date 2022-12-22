Allen places runner-up in essay contest

This year, in honor of the 231st anniversary of the United States Bill of Rights ratification on Dec. 15, Delaware Christian School is proud to announce that eighth grader Benjamin Allen has been named a runner-up in the Herzog Foundation’s Bill of Rights Essay Contest in the middle school category. Allen was one of over 150 students who participated in the nationwide writing contest by writing about a future world superpower.

All middle school and high school students currently enrolled in a Christian school or homeschool were eligible to participate in the essay contest. Each runner-up and their school received a $100 award from the Herzog Foundation.

Essay contestants were asked to answer the following prompt in three pages or less: What made the Bill of Rights so revolutionary and unique when it was ratified? How has the Bill of Rights shaped our country? The Herzon Foundation, along with DCS staff and students, would like to congratulate Allen for earning this honor.

The Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation is a charitable foundation dedicated to catalyzing and accelerating the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and culture flourish.

Submitted by Delaware Christian School.

