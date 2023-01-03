Delaware SWCD Board welcomes new members

Sue Cunningham and Brian Skinner were recently elected to three-year terms as board members of the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

The local SWCD exists as an independent subdivision of the state of Ohio, governed locally by the five-member Delaware SWCD Board of Supervisors. Charlie Reffitt, Dan Lane and Mike Hope serve as the other current board members. Delaware SWCD, having formed over 75 years ago, seeks to conserve soil and natural resources through technical assistance and education to landowners.

Cunningham and her husband, Phil, farm and reside in Thompson Township. In the past, they utilized conservation tillage, grassed waterways, subsurface and surface drainage, and a complete manure management plan. Cunningham has served as a Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor since 2002 and has been the board chairperson for 11 years.

Skinner and his wife, Connie, farm with their family at Hardscrabble Farms in Brown Township. Their family century farm operates 4,200 acres. Skinner and his family have been involved in numerous conservation practices and was selected as the 2013 Ohio Conservation Farmer of the Year.

The district would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Darren Reiter for his campaign. For more information regarding the Delaware SWCD and its board, visit soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

By Sarah Kidd Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Sarah Kidd is the communications & outreach coordinator at the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

