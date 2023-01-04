Genoa offering spring academies

GALENA — Genoa Township’s fire and police departments are offering citizen academies this spring.

The eight-week-long courses are free to township residents who are 18 years or older and pass a background check. Non-township residents may also apply, but space is limited, and Genoa residents will be considered first.

The Citizen Fire Academy runs Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. March 6 to May 15 at the Genoa Township Fire Station, 7049 Big Walnut Road, Galena.

“The purpose of the Citizen’s Fire Academy is to inform and educate through practical participation, responsibilities and operations of the Fire Department,” the course description said on the township website. “Participants discover how the Fire Department prepares for and responds to emergencies as well as learn how to survive in emergencies.”

Among the subjects taught will be hazardous materials spills, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators, emergency medical services, fireground operations, search and rescue, emergency vehicle operations, vehicle extrication, rope rescue, water rescue and ladder climb.

The fire department stresses that the academy won’t turn anyone into a fireman, but it will give them a better understanding of what they do.

The Citizen Police Academy runs Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 7 to May 16 at the Genoa Township Police Station, 6921 Big Walnut Road, Galena.

The Police Department said on the township website that it is offering the program “with the goal of providing education on law enforcement and to form relationships with attendees.”

Included in the course are the following topics: a building tour, constitutional law, taser and less-lethal options, operating a vehicle impaired, drug issues, Delaware Tactical Unit, active threat responses, traffic stops, legal aspects with the Delaware County Prosecutor, mental health and therapy dogs.

“After graduating, participants may opt to stay involved with the Department through the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Society,” the Police Department said.

For more information and to register, visit www.genoatwp.com.

The township’s Facebook page shared another opportunity, scholarship applications through the Delaware County Foundation, at delawarecf.org/scholarship-advanced/.

A post on the foundation’s Facebook page states, “Scholarship opportunities are available for graduating seniors from Big Walnut, Buckeye Valley, Rutherford B. Hayes, Cardington Local, Olentangy, and Westerville High Schools as well as current college students.”

The Genoa Township Fire Department is shown on a rainy Tuesday morning. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_Genoa-Twp.-Fire-Department.jpg The Genoa Township Fire Department is shown on a rainy Tuesday morning. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.