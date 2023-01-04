Patrol releases New Year holiday report

COLUMBUS, Ohio – According to provisional statistics, 11 people were killed on Ohio roadways this New Year holiday.

During the four-day reporting period, from 12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 11 people were killed in nine fatal crashes. Impairment was a factor in six fatalities, while eight were not were safety belts.

During reporting period, troopers removed 214 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads, while citing 67 for distracted driving and 101 for illegal drug violations.

This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 12 fatalities were reported.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

