Production honors Dr. King

Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, North Carolina, is visiting the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) with its heralded production of “Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King.” This inspiring production has received nationwide acclaim.

“Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King” is a 45-minute production that seeks to honor the American Civil Rights Movement. The life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. provide the backdrop to scenes that recreate the Montgomery bus boycott, the March on Washington, the Woolworth Sit-ins and much more.

With excerpts from famous speeches, Civil Rights-era songs, and a variety of characters, this production has been hailed as one of “the finest touring shows available for young audiences.”

“Struggle for Freedom” is best appreciated by children in fourth grade and older. Teens and adults will also enjoy the production.

Bright Star Touring Theatre will appear at:

• Delaware Main Library – Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

• Orange Branch Library – Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

At the November 2022 DCDL Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved Monday, Jan. 16, as a holiday closure for all branches of the Delaware County District Library in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library will open to the community for these two special programs at the Delaware and Orange branches 30 minutes prior to the beginning of each program until their conclusions. Materials may be dropped off to be checked in, but the circulation desk will not be available for check-outs.

Each year, Bright Star Touring Theatre serves nearly 1,000 audiences in schools, theaters, libraries, museums, and more across the country. The theatre offers a wide variety of curriculum-based programs ranging from “The Lady of Bullyburg” to “Heroes of the Underground Railroad.” The company performs regularly at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, and has gained international support, accepting an invitation from the U.S. Embassy to visit Moscow, Russia, with its programs.

Bright Star is committed to providing professional theatre to audiences at an affordable and all-inclusive rate. Information about all its interactive shows, including production videos, photos, study guides, and more is available online at www.brightstartheatre.com.

For more information on “Struggle for Freedom” or Bright Star in general, please contact Bright Star Touring Theatre at (336) 558-7360.

Bright Star Touring Theatre will perform "Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King" on Jan. 16 at the Delaware Main Library at 2 p.m. and Orange Branch Library at 6:30 p.m.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

