DCHS lecture to focus on old rubber factory

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) announced Thursday the latest offering in its monthly historical education programming, Delaware County Industrial History: Rubber Products. This free virtual event, available on Zoom, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The program and discussion will center around the history of the building that currently serves as the home to the Delaware County Engineer’s Office at 50 Channing St. in Delaware. The building was originally constructed by K&W Rubber Corporation owners Guy and Ora Krichbaum, as a production factory in 1918. The company relocated from Ashland to Delaware, enticed by members of the Delaware Commercial Club.

“Steve Schmitt, one of our many passionate volunteers, has done extensive research on Delaware County’s industrial past, and we’re fortunate to have him share the interesting facts and engaging stories he’s uncovered,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director. “These interactive events are a great opportunity for lifelong learners of all ages to discover more about our shared history here in Delaware County. The evolution of industry and manufacturing has shaped much of our local, national and global history. It’s fascinating to look back in time and think about what we might better understand to positively impact the future.”

Those interested in participating can register for the event and get the Zoom virtual meeting details at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zoom-lecture-delaware-county-industrial-history-rubber-products-tickets-504874161207. Registrants will receive the zoom link via email.

Additional details are available at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/our-events/.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence. Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules, and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/.

The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2023/01/web1_DCHS.jpg

Special to The Gazette [email protected]

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.