Lear sworn in as new state rep.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, Beth Lear (R-Galena) was among those sworn into the Ohio House of Representatives for the legislature’s 135th General Assembly.

In her first term, Lear will serve residents in Ohio’s 61st House District.

“It’s a great honor to represent Eastern Delaware and Western Knox Counties in the Ohio House,” Lear said in a press release issued by her office. “I look forward to working for and with my constituents to protect their rights and pass legislation that helps the economy, limits government and returns our primary and secondary education system to an academic focus.”

Lear will be one of the state’s 99 representatives. Ohioans are also represented in the General Assembly by 33 state senators.

“State representatives listen to the concerns of their constituents and speak for them,” said the Ohio House website. “They develop solutions to the needs of their districts through legislative action. State representatives work together, balancing the best interests of each state district … state representatives gauge public opinion and develop proposals for changes in the state law … Each state representative is assigned to several standing committees which meet weekly while the House is in session …”

Her biography said, “Lear has worked as a Legislative Aide in the Ohio House, as the Education Policy Analyst and Legislative Liaison for the Buckeye Institute, a private sector researcher specializing in education policy and recently served as the Vice President of Government Affairs for Associated Builders and Contractors of Ohio. She also served in the Ohio Air National Guard, including active duty at the Pentagon during Operation Desert Storm.”

She is a graduate of Olentangy High School and The Ohio State University.

“Lear is very involved in her community,” the biography continues. “She has served on the Delaware County Republican Central Committee since 2011 and has been a board member for the Delaware County Library, Delaware County Port Authority and four charter schools. In addition, she is a member of Delaware Bible Church, American Legion Post 457 in Sunbury and many other local groups.”

Lear may be contacted by mail (77 S. High St., 11th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215), phone (614-466-1431), fax (614-719-6990) or online at www.ohiohouse.gov/beth-lear.

State Rep. Beth Lear (R-Galena) is sworn into the Ohio House of Representatives for Ohio's 61st House District.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

