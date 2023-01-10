Still time for Route 23 input

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeking more comments this week regarding U.S. Route 23.

“In November 2022, ODOT introduced a Public Comment Map, available at www.publicinput.com/23connect, for anyone to provide location-specific feedback for the Route 23 Connect Study,” said a press release sent on behalf of the agency. “The Public Comment Map will be available until January 15, 2023.”

Previously, a study was undertaken to improve traffic flow on U.S. 23 from Waldo to Interstate 270. A number of alternatives were considered, some bypassing Delaware to the east and to the west. In the end, though, none of the alternatives were advanced. However, ODOT is looking at ways to make travel better along the busy route.

“This is your opportunity to share your thoughts on where you see congestion or safety concerns, and/or where you’d like to see improvements on U.S. 23!” the press release said. “Please share this opportunity with your friends and neighbors – ODOT would like to hear from as many people as possible.”

The comments are part of the next steps in the study.

“The feedback provided via the Public Comment Map will be taken into consideration by the project team as they continue technical analysis of the corridor and will be critical in evaluating potential improvements,” the press release said. “This evaluation over the next few months will inform an action plan that pinpoints new specific project concepts, which would provide safer and more efficient travel, including improved travel time reliability for through traffic. These new project concepts will range in size and scope, with the goal of implementing projects within a timeframe that will provide drivers with benefits sooner rather than later.”

This isn’t the last chance residents will have to make their voices heard.

“This summer, there will be more opportunities to provide feedback on the proposed project concepts at various locations before the study recommendations are expected to be finalized in the fall of 2023,” the release concluded. “Again, we appreciate your involvement and feedback thus far and encourage you to remain engaged throughout this new phase of Route 23 Connect.”

In other ODOT news, 12 snowplow trucks and crews from northeastern Ohio were sent to help the New York Department of Transportation in Buffalo dig out from the recent winter storm.

Lastly, ODOT shared posts on Facebook regarding the newly signed Senate Bill 288, which makes distracted driving a primary offense.

“My hope is that this legislation will prompt a cultural shift around distracted driving that normalizes the fact that distracted driving is dangerous, irresponsible, and just as deadly as driving drunk,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine after signing the bill.

For more information on the new law, visit https://bit.ly/3jJ6DJE.

A look at morning traffic on U.S. Route 23 after rush hour as seen from the bridge at Orange Bridge Park.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

